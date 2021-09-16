CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were arrested early Thursday morning, after a driver struck a Chicago Police officer with his car while the officer was directing traffic in the South Loop.
Police said the on-duty officer was standing in the street at the intersection of Ida B. Wells Drive and Clark Street, directing traffic around 2:20 a.m. during the Mexican Independence Day caravan, when a Dodge Charger failed to stop, and hit the officer.
The driver then crashed into what appeared to be an unmarked police SUV.
A witness said the street was packed with people at the time of the crash.
“You could hear a car speeding,” he said. “It was such a loud smack that it made me jump up and come look out the window to see exactly what was going on. I already knew it was an accident. You could already just know when you hear that sound exactly what had happened.”
Police said the accident appeared to be alcohol-related. The driver of the Dodge Charger and his passenger were arrested, and two handguns were recovered from the car.
The officer who was struck was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.