Cubs Take 7-0 Lead In Third, But End Up Getting Clobbered By PhilliesBryce Harper doubled to start a seven-run, game-tying rally in the fourth inning, drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth and sealed the Philadelphia Phillies’ win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night with a three-run home run in the seventh.

Lisa Byington, Chicago Sky Broadcaster Former Northwestern Athlete, Hired By Milwaukee Bucks As First Woman To Do Full-Time Play-By-Play For Men's Pro SportsHistory will be made in the NBA next season, as an announcer with longtime Chicago ties pulls off a broadcasting first.

'We're Still Grinding': Bears Work For A Better Record On Sunday"We’re still grinding to get better, to find our identity."

SportsLine Week 2 AFC West Picks: 'We'll See The Broncos Play A Very Clean Game,' Says SportsLine's Larry HartsteinAll four AFC West teams started off the season with a win, but the Raiders, Chargers, and Chiefs all face tough matchups in Week 2.

Cobb’s 5 Scoreless IP In Return Lead Angels Over White SoxThe White Sox have dropped six consecutive series against the Angels dating to 2016, and they’re 4-15 in their last 19 games against them.

NFL Week 2 AFC East Preview: 'Wasn’t That Last Week The Miami Dolphins Beat The New England Patriots, The Patriots Beat Themselves,' Says CBS Boston's Steve BurtonThe AFC East goes to battle in week 2, as all four teams compete against each other, with the Jets hosting the Patriots and the Bills visiting the Dolphins.