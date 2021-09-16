CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman trying to cross the street was killed Thursday night when two cars slammed into each other in Humboldt Park.
At 8:06 p.m., the driver of a white Buick sedan headed north on Kedzie Avenue at Chicago Avenue slammed into a black sedan coming into the opposite direction.
The woman trying to cross the street was struck and was pronounced dead on scene.
The three men in the black sedan were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition. The people in the white Buick sedan bailed and fled, police said.
There were no further details available late Thursday. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was inveistigating.