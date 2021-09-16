CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban great-grandfather fears eviction is on the horizon. He’s already been told to leave his house, not by an unhappy landlord but by his in-laws.

Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains the unusual circumstances.

“This is what keeps me going,” said Pete Weinrauch, sitting on his favorite stoop scrolling through pictures of his favorite person.

“Here’s another really good photo of her,” said Weinrauch showing us a shot of him and his wife of 42 years, Rozanne. “She was a wonderful person.”

Soon after he laid Rozanne to rest this summer, a sticky situation unearthed with her family.

“The day after we buried my wife, my sister-in-law came to the house and told me to get out,” said Weinrauch.

The Westchester home belonged to Rozanne’s parents and was deeded to her and her two sisters.

“’Get out of here. We are going to sell the house,’” recalls Weinrauch of the conversation with one of the relatives.

A letter to him from his wife’s family explains the property “does not generate revenue. Just expenses.”

Weinrauch and his wife initially moved there to take care of Rozanne’s ailing mother. They wound up living in the home for the past 10 years, rent- and mortgage-free.

Weinrauch said he paid for a new furnace, yard upkeep, and utilities; and always split taxes and insurance three ways with Rozanne’s two sisters.

“I would’ve hoped that they would at least give me a third of whatever they’re going to get for the house, so that at least I can pay off my wife’s funeral,” he said.

Instead, another letter arrived recently informing him the house is under contract. He could have a new landlord soon; but in reality, he doesn’t expect the homebuyer will allow him to stay. Eviction may be on the table.

The 79-year-old is turning to online fundraising for help.

“I just have no place to go, and no money to pay for a place to go right now,” Weinrauch said.

He’s grasping at straws while still grieving his wife, who battled Alzheimer’s in the end.

“She would look at me and I would know,” said Weinrauch, tearing up. “It’s just hard for me.”

A forced goodbye to the place where they spent their final years together.

“I miss just having her,” he said.

CBS 2 reached out to Rozanne’s family for a comment on this story. We did not hear back.