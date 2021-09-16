CHICAGO (CBS) — The Rev. David Ryan was set to be reinstated as pastor of St Francis de Sales Parish in Lake Zurich, but questions have now arisen about his fate.

Blaise Cardinal Cupich had removed Ryan from the ministry last November after the Archdiocese of Chicago received allegations of sexual abuse of minors 25 years ago when Ryan was assigned to Maryville Academy in Des Plaines.

A week ago, Cupich announced a “thorough investigation” by the Archdiocese and state officials had been completed, and determined the claims against Ryan were unfounded. Thus, Cupich wrote at the time, Ryan was to be reinstated immediately.

But since then, additional information not previously provided to the Archdiocese or its Independent Review Board has surfaced, and Ryan’s return will be delayed while that new information is investigated, Cupich wrote.

Ryan has assured the Archdiocese he will cooperate fully, Cupich wrote.

“I share your disappointment at this news, especially as I know plans were being made to welcome Father Ryan back this weekend. But I ask your patience once again as we fulfill our obligation to keep the children entrusted to us safe and proceed in a way that serves the cause of justice for all concerned,” Cupich wrote. “Please continue to pray for everyone involved in this matter and know that I am praying for you. We will share new information as it becomes available.”

Maryville Academy where Ryan was once assigned has been plagued with allegations of sexual abuse, particularly surrounding the Rev. John Smyth – the longtime leader of the facility.

Smyth was assigned to Maryville after ordination in 1962 and became its executive director in 1970 — a position he held until it was shuttered in 2004.

Smyth died in April 2019, after being removed from public ministry by the church. At his funeral, there was a standing ovation.

But a 9-foot bronze statue in Smyth’s honor at Maryville Academy mysteriously disappeared. CBS 2 later learned the statue was taken by Smyth’s foundation — without authorization. And then there are more than a dozen accusers – all wards of the state.