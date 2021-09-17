CHICAGO (CBS)– A 20-year-old passenger was shot on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Fullerton Avenue overnight.
The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m.
Chicago police said the man was a passenger in a vehicle when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired several shots.
The victim is in fair condition.
No Arrests have been made.