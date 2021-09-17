DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:cows, DuPage County, I-290

CHICAGO (CBS)– Several cows were herded into a trailer after escaping on I-290 in DuPage County.

Illinois State Police were called after a semi heading eastbound near North Avenue had a hatch come loose and several calves fell onto the road.

READ MORE: Hundreds Of Cars Roll Through Downtown For Second Night To Celebrate Mexican Independence Day

READ MORE: 2's Got Your Ticket: After 18-Month COVID Delay, 'American Mariachi' Takes The Stage At Goodman Theatre

Troopers got them back into the trailer.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Warm Weekend Ahead

A couple of cows were slightly hurt, but no serious injuries were reported.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff