CHICAGO (CBS)– Several cows were herded into a trailer after escaping on I-290 in DuPage County.
Illinois State Police were called after a semi heading eastbound near North Avenue had a hatch come loose and several calves fell onto the road.READ MORE: Hundreds Of Cars Roll Through Downtown For Second Night To Celebrate Mexican Independence Day
READ MORE: 2's Got Your Ticket: After 18-Month COVID Delay, 'American Mariachi' Takes The Stage At Goodman Theatre
Troopers got them back into the trailer.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Warm Weekend Ahead
A couple of cows were slightly hurt, but no serious injuries were reported.