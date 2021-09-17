CHICAGO (CBS) — Police blockades put up in the Loop.
Streets closures around Michigan Avenue, Columbus, Roosevelt, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Ida B. Wells Drive.
They're making sure people driving around to celebrate Mexican Independence Day don't clog the streets. There's a big difference from what happened over the last two nights.
Streets jammed for hours with hundreds of honking drivers. Most of it, just people having fun. But there were some accidents and some people out of control. Even a crowd jumping on top of a CTA bus.
"Let's be clear, the Mexican American Community is a vital and vibrant part of the fabric of Chicago. But that celebration must be peaceful and responsible," said CPD First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter.
Hours after that message, things were pretty peaceful. Street closures will roll through the weekend.