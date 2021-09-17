CHICAGO (CBS)– A man died after a shooting in Logan Square early Friday morning.
Chicago police said the man was walking in the street, in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 4 a.m., when shots were fired.
The man was shot in the back and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
A neighbor said he heard tied screeching at the time of the shooting.
"Around 4 a.m., I heard four gunshots and the poor man was on the floor," the neighbor told CBS 2.
This is a developing story.