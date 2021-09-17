CHICAGO (CBS) — Bruno is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
He is an 8-year-old hound, mix who is here to tell you that you can teach an old dog new tricks. He loves his people, but can be a little nervous around new friends.
Once he gets to know you, he will stick to you like glue.
His still plays like a puppy, so he would love an adopter who can keep up. He would do best in the only pet in an adults-only home.
He is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through the in-person adoption process.