NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines suffered a brief system outage early Friday and the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop of less than an hour for all United flights.
The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an advisory issued by the FAA.READ MORE: NBA Stars Set To Coach Local Players Set At Peace Games At St. Sabina Church
“We experienced a system outage this morning, but everything is up and running and operations have resumed,” the Chicago airline said just after 8 a.m. Eastern on Twitter.READ MORE: Hundreds Of Cars Roll Through Downtown For Second Night To Celebrate Mexican Independence Day
It was unclear how many delays occurred, or if there were any related cancellations.MORE NEWS: Man Dead After Shooting In Logan Square
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)