By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:shooting, West Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 22-year-old was shot while sitting in his home in the West Chatham neighborhood overnight.

According to police, the man was sitting inside the residence, in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue just after midnight, when he heard shots fired from outside and felt pain.

He was shot in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. ‘

Police are investigating.

