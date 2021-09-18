CHICAGO (CBS)– A 22-year-old was shot while sitting in his home in the West Chatham neighborhood overnight.
According to police, the man was sitting inside the residence, in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue just after midnight, when he heard shots fired from outside and felt pain.READ MORE: 3-Year-Old Shot In Calumet Heights
He was shot in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.READ MORE: 'We're Back': Store Owner Reopens Chicago Sports On Michigan Avenue After 2020 Unrest
No arrests have been made. ‘MORE NEWS: Man Shot And Killed In Near North
Police are investigating.