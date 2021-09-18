CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare driver was carjacked Saturday afternoon in the Avalon Park neighborhood.
At 4:25 p.m., the 35-year-old man driving the rideshare car picked up two men in 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue, police said.READ MORE: Man's Body Pulled From Lake Michigan In Evanston, Hours After Crews Rescuing 3 Other People Find His Belongings On Beach
Not far from the pickup point, one of the men pulled a gun and ordered the driver out, police said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Last Weekend Of Summer May Be Among Nicest
The victim complied and the suspects drove off.
There was no one in custody late Saturday.MORE NEWS: Police Say Christopher Green Jr. Was Found Safe In Ohio After Being Taken From Father In Gary, Prompting AMBER Alert
Chicago has been in a carjacking crisis throughout the year, with rideshare drivers being frequent targets.