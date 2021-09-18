DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare driver was carjacked Saturday afternoon in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

At 4:25 p.m., the 35-year-old man driving the rideshare car picked up two men in 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue, police said.

Not far from the pickup point, one of the men pulled a gun and ordered the driver out, police said.

The victim complied and the suspects drove off.

There was no one in custody late Saturday.

Chicago has been in a carjacking crisis throughout the year, with rideshare drivers being frequent targets.

