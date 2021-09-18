CHICAGO (CBS) — This last weekend of summer may be one of the nicest of the season.

Fall officially arrives on Wednesday at 2:21 p.m. in Chicago.

While conditions were pleasant Saturday, there was a dangerous rip current risk at beaches.

It will be mild and mostly clear Saturday night with patchy fog inland, followed by sunshine and unseasonable warmth Sunday.

The low Saturday night is 63. The high on Sunday is 87 to 90.

High pressure delivers bright sunshine on Sunday with south winds ushering in unseasonably warm temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler along the lake due to the development of a robust lake breeze.

A disturbance moves in from the south on Monday bringing a chance of rain and storms. The high for Monday is 80.

A cold front will trigger showers and storms on Tuesday as much cooler air arrives in time for the start of Fall on Wednesday.

The high for Tuesday is 73, Wednesday only 68.

It could be time to organize those fall sweaters and boots.