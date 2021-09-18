CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 22 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Saturday afternoon, and five of them had been killed.
Among the surviving victims was a 3-year-old boy who was suffered a gunshot wound while inside his home in broad daylight.READ MORE: 3-Year-Old Shot In Calumet Heights
The 3-year-old boy was in a home in the 9300 block of South Escanaba Avenue in Calumet Heights at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, when he was shot once in the back.
He was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, and later transferred to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.
Further details were under investigation Saturday afternoon.
The first homicide of the weekend was a double homicide in Lawndale. At 12:14 a.m. Saturday, the two men, ages 29 and 34, were both shot and killed by someone going by in a red vehicle in the 1900 block of South St. Louis Avenue.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Last Weekend Of Summer May Be Among Nicest
The 29-year-old man was shot in the eye and arm and was pronounced at Mount Sinai Hospital. The 34-year-old man was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.
At 12:50 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive on the ground in the 200 block of East 121st Place in West Pullman with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and torso. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.
At 2:39 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man got into a quarrel with a woman in the 3100 block of West Arthington Street in Homan Square when another man came up and shot the first man multiple times. The man was shot in the chest, arm, and hip, and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
At 3:50 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was shot dead while standing next to his vehicle in the 800 block of North Orleans Street on the Near North Side, close to the old Cabrini-Green area. A blue sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside fired multiple shots at him.
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:MORE NEWS: AMBER Alert Issued In Indiana For 7-Year-Old Christopher Green Jr. Of Gary, Who Is Believed To Be In Extreme Danger
- At 5:45 p.m. Friday, two men were shot in the 100 block of West 125th Street in West Pullman. The victims were sitting in a vehicle when a maroon Jeep went by and someone inside shot them both. One victim a 50-year-old man, was shot in the upper right leg, and the other, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the upper left leg. Both were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.
- At 9:10 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was sitting on the front steps of his home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue in West Garfield Park when a man came up and shot him. The victim was shot once in the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
- At 11:35 p.m. Friday, a gunman shot a man outside a bar in the 300 block of West Erie Street in River North because he was mad about not being allowed in. Shortly after being denied access, the man returned in a black sedan and shot at security staff by the front door, authorities said. A bullet grazed a 46-year-old man’s arm and he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. The offender tried to leave the scene but was taken into custody and his gun was recovered.
- At 11:40 p.m., a 36-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 2400 block of West Lunt Avenue in West Rogers Park when a man came up and shot him. The victim self-transported to Swedish Hospital with a gunshot to the leg and was reported in fair condition.
- At 11:49 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old man was walking outside in the 1500 block of West Marquette Road in Englewood when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the foot and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
- At 12:34 a.m. Saturday, two 20-year-old men were outside on a back porch in the 2600 block of North Melvina Avenue in Belmont Central when they heard several shots and felt pain. One man was grazed in the buttocks, the other shot twice in the leg. Both were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in good condition.
- At 1:11 a.m. Saturday, a man in his 30s was shot once in the abdomen in an unknown location, and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He could not provide details of what happened due to the severity of his injuries.
- At 2:06 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old woman was outside in the 2500 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Little Village when someone fired several shots from a red Jeep. The victim was shot twice in the arm and once in the wrist and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 2:14 a.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was standing outside in the 2400 block of West 24th Place in Little Village when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 3:20 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was working window service at a restaurant in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue in South Austin when a man came up and shot him. The victim tried to seek cover and did not see the direction in which the gunman fled. He refused to go to the hospital after being deemed in good condition with a graze wound to the torso.
- At 10:44 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was in a home in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue in West Chatham when he heard shots coming from outside and felt pain. He was shot once in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 11:26 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 900 block of West Montrose Avenue in Uptown when a sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. The man self-transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back.
- At 12:52 p.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was shot once in the left side in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue in South Austin. He was standing on the street when someone drove by and shot him. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.
- At 12:51 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was walking down the 3100 block of West Madison Street in East Garfield Park when she was shot in the side. She was taken to Rush University Medical Center and later transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
Also this weekend, a man walked into the Town Hall (19th) District police station in Lakeview with a stab wound to the chest following a fight. At 3:03 a.m. Saturday, the man walked into the police station at 850 W. Addison St. with a deep laceration to his chest. He had been in a fight with another man, police said.
A description of a suspect was provided and a suspect was located soon afterward and taken into custody, police said. A knife was recovered. Meanwhile, the man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.