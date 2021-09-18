CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 22 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Saturday afternoon, and five of them had been killed.

Among the surviving victims was a 3-year-old boy who was suffered a gunshot wound while inside his home in broad daylight.

The 3-year-old boy was in a home in the 9300 block of South Escanaba Avenue in Calumet Heights at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, when he was shot once in the back.

He was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, and later transferred to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Further details were under investigation Saturday afternoon.

The first homicide of the weekend was a double homicide in Lawndale. At 12:14 a.m. Saturday, the two men, ages 29 and 34, were both shot and killed by someone going by in a red vehicle in the 1900 block of South St. Louis Avenue.

The 29-year-old man was shot in the eye and arm and was pronounced at Mount Sinai Hospital. The 34-year-old man was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 12:50 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive on the ground in the 200 block of East 121st Place in West Pullman with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and torso. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

At 2:39 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man got into a quarrel with a woman in the 3100 block of West Arthington Street in Homan Square when another man came up and shot the first man multiple times. The man was shot in the chest, arm, and hip, and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 3:50 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was shot dead while standing next to his vehicle in the 800 block of North Orleans Street on the Near North Side, close to the old Cabrini-Green area. A blue sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside fired multiple shots at him.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: