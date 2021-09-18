CHICAGO (CBS) — A brand-new tradition began Saturday in Englewood.
The Englewood Music Fest was held for the first time ever on Saturday at 63rd and Halsted streets.
The all-day outdoor festival is dedicated to the arts in Englewood. It was hosted by Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th).
Syleena Johnson, Q Parker, and Crucial Conflict were the headliners.
The event celebrates five years of Englewood Square, a huge city investment to boost Englewood business.