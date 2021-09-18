DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A brand-new tradition began Saturday in Englewood.

The Englewood Music Fest was held for the first time ever on Saturday at 63rd and Halsted streets.

The all-day outdoor festival is dedicated to the arts in Englewood. It was hosted by Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th).

Syleena Johnson, Q Parker, and Crucial Conflict were the headliners.

The event celebrates five years of Englewood Square, a huge city investment to boost Englewood business.

