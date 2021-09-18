EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Rescuers on Saturday pulled three people – including a little girl – out of Lake Michigan off the Clark Street Beach in Evanston.

But a fourth person was still missing late Saturday.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, Evanston Fire Chief Paul Polep said the effort is now a recovery mission, meaning it is not believed that the person who is still missing survived. It is not known if the person still missing is a man or a woman.

The reason crews believe someone is still out there is because they found a pile of clothes and an ID on the beach. They came across it soon after rescuing three other people around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Two of them were a mother and child who were stuck near a break wall. When a man went out to help them, he also got stranded.

Rescuers took the mom and daughter and the man who went in after them to the hospital. Two of the people who were rescued were stabilized, while one was in critical condition.

The fire chief said the beach was closed. Rip currents are dangerous, which most likely led to these rescues and now a search.

“The waters are very unpredictable. It could be beautiful day, but you don’t know what the waters are doing,” Polep said. “So that’s why beaches are closed. That’s why you should be very mindful of what you are doing before you go in the water. Be well aware of all of your surroundings.”

Late Saturday, it was unclear why the mission person was in the water – whether swimming or also trying to rescue people.

Crews late Saturday were also trying to reach the person’s family, and will be out searching as long as needed.