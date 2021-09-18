Kelly Ties Rockne As No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Hold Off PurdueNo. 12 Notre Dame got big three big plays from two of its offensive captains and helped coach Brian Kelly match Knute Rockne for the most victories in program history.

Rocky Lombardi Throws For 46 Yards And Interception, But Northern Illinois Gets Clobbered By MichiganA year ago, Michigan fans couldn’t be at the Big House as Rocky Lombardi led Michigan State to a 27-24 upset of the Wolverines. There were 106,263 of them there on Saturday, and they enjoyed every minute of Lombardi’s return.

Northwestern Musters 3 Touchdown Drives In Second Quarter, But Loses To DukeDuke scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and did all its scoring in the first half, then held off a Northwestern comeback to earn a win in a non-conference game Saturday.

Crowds Head To St. Sabina For As Local Youth Take To Basketball Court For Peace GamesCrowds headed to St. Sabina Parish in Auburn Gresham Saturday as the Peace Games got under way.

Bears vs. Bengals: Three Things To WatchOne thing Bears fans are hoping they can watch (and stomach) more easily this week: the defense in general and the secondary in particular.

Illini Lose To Maryland On Late Field Goal As Time ExpiresJoseph Petrino kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to lift Maryland over Illinois on Friday night.