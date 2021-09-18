CHICAGO (CBS) — Tacos, live music, and Mexican wrestling can be found on Southport Avenue in Lakeview this weekend.
Thousands of Chicagoans are expected to turn out for the Lakeview Taco Fest.READ MORE: Man's Body Pulled From Lake Michigan In Evanston, Hours After Crews Rescuing 3 Other People Find His Belongings On Beach
More than a dozen local restaurants are offering their tastiest tacos on Southport Avenue between Addison and Roscoe streets.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Last Weekend Of Summer May Be Among Nicest
“Whether one prefers their shells filled with traditional chicken, steak, chorizo, and beef, or stuffed with imaginative ingredients such as mushrooms, seafood, goat, and duck, this fall fest is a wildly popular fixture to the Windy City’s food scene,” organizers said on the event website.
Wrestlers and live bands are also on hand to entertain you and the family. Beer and taco pairings are also available.MORE NEWS: At Least 5 People Killed, 20 Wounded So Far In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence; 3-Year-Old Boy Among Survivors
The Taco Fest ran through 10 p.m. Saturday. It will be back from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday.