By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Lakeview early Saturday, authorities said.

The man got into a physical altercation with the offender and was stabbed in the chest. He walked into the Town Hall (19th District) police station at 850 W. Addison St. and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Police did not specify where the stabbing happened.

The offender was located shortly after the incident and was taken into custody. Authorities recovered the knife. Charges are pending, police said.