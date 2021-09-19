CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in West Pullman.
At 1:25 p.m., the men – ages 28 and 33 – were standing outside in the 11800 block of South Emerald Avenue when two assailants came up and shot them both, police said.READ MORE: Police Shoot, Kill Man They Say Was Wielding Knife In Englewood
The younger man was shot in the head, the older man in the head, chest, and rear. Both were pronounced dead soon afterward.READ MORE: At Least 9 People Killed, 41 Wounded So Far In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence; 3-Year-Old Boy Among Survivors
The suspects fled in an unknown direction.MORE NEWS: Fields Takes Over For Injured Dalton, Bears Beat Bengals In Home Opener
No one was in custody Sunday afternoon. Area Two detectives were investigating.