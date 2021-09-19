DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Double Homicide, Emerald Avenue, shooting, West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in West Pullman.

At 1:25 p.m., the men – ages 28 and 33 – were standing outside in the 11800 block of South Emerald Avenue when two assailants came up and shot them both, police said.

READ MORE: Police Shoot, Kill Man They Say Was Wielding Knife In Englewood

The younger man was shot in the head, the older man in the head, chest, and rear. Both were pronounced dead soon afterward.

READ MORE: At Least 9 People Killed, 41 Wounded So Far In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence; 3-Year-Old Boy Among Survivors

The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

MORE NEWS: Fields Takes Over For Injured Dalton, Bears Beat Bengals In Home Opener

No one was in custody Sunday afternoon. Area Two detectives were investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff