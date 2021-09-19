CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in their home opener Sunday, and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available right on site.
As CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reported, you don’t even need a ticket to the game to get vaccinated. There will be a mobile unit for on-site vaccinations at the southeast corner of Soldier Field until 11:30 a.m.READ MORE: Ald. James Cappleman Hit With Table While Confronting Man He Says Was Drinking In Public In Uptown
As far as the game, rookie tackle Larry Borom is out for at least three games with an ankle injury.READ MORE: Volunteers Track And Tag Monarch Butterflies In Will County Before They Migrate South To Mexico
Nevertheless, our Bears are excited to get on the home field for the regular season, and get their first win.
“Real hungry for an opportunity, just to get back,” said Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. “I thought people getting confused… just coming back and bounce back.”MORE NEWS: 5 Wounded In South Austin Mass Shooting
The game begins at 1 p.m.