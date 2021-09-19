DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Ed Curran
Filed Under:Ed Curran, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure is in control of our Sunday weather.

At A Glance: 09.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be unseasonably warm with a high of 87, but cooler close to the lake – near 80. Conditions will be sunny and dry with a southerly wind of 10 gusting to 20 mph.

Highs Today: 09.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The normal high for this date is 74.

The sun rose at 6:36 a.m. Sunday. The sun will set at 6:54 p.m.

There is a slight chance of an overnight shower Sunday night. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tonight: 09.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Look for showers, and maybe a thunderstorm, on Monday with a high around 80. Some storms are also likely Tuesday with a cold front.

7-Day: 09.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Fall arrives Wednesday with much cooler weather.