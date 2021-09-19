CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure is in control of our Sunday weather.
It will be unseasonably warm with a high of 87, but cooler close to the lake – near 80. Conditions will be sunny and dry with a southerly wind of 10 gusting to 20 mph.
The normal high for this date is 74.
The sun rose at 6:36 a.m. Sunday. The sun will set at 6:54 p.m.
There is a slight chance of an overnight shower Sunday night. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
There is a slight chance of an overnight shower Sunday night. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Look for showers, and maybe a thunderstorm, on Monday with a high around 80. Some storms are also likely Tuesday with a cold front.
Fall arrives Wednesday with much cooler weather.