CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 44 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Sunday afternoon, and six of them had been killed.

At least two of the surviving victims were under 18, including a 3-year-old boy who was suffered a gunshot wound while inside his home in broad daylight.

The 3-year-old boy was in a home in the 9300 block of South Escanaba Avenue in Calumet Heights at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, when he was shot once in the back.

He was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, and later transferred to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Five people were injured early Sunday morning in a mass shooting in South Austin. At 3:04 a.m., the victims were sitting on a porch in the 900 block of North Massasoit Avenue when a white sport-utility vehicle pulled up and two men got out and shot them all.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. A 41-year-old woman was shot in the leg, an 18-year-old man was shot in the back, a 47-year-old woman was shot in the left thigh, and a 42-year-old man was also shot in the left thigh – and all were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, The victims were all in serious condition.

The first homicide of the weekend was a double homicide in Lawndale. At 12:14 a.m. Saturday, the two men, ages 29 and 34, were both shot and killed by someone going by in a red vehicle in the 1900 block of South St. Louis Avenue.

The 29-year-old man was shot in the eye and arm and was pronounced at Mount Sinai Hospital. The 34-year-old man, identified as Charles Jackson Jr., was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 12:50 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive on the ground in the 200 block of East 121st Place in West Pullman with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and torso. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Marwin Sanders-Price.

At 2:39 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man got into a quarrel with a woman in the 3100 block of West Arthington Street in Homan Square when another man came up and shot the first man multiple times. The man was shot in the chest, arm, and hip, and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 3:50 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was shot dead while standing next to his vehicle in the 800 block of North Orleans Street on the Near North Side, close to the old Cabrini-Green area. A blue sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside fired multiple shots at him and he died. He was identified as Royal Shorts.

At 3:51 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was working as a tow truck driver and trying to provide service in the 100 block of West 57th Street in Washington Park when someone came up and shot him multiple times.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Late Saturday, a person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway. Illinois State Police responded after the gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment. Authorities said the victim had serious injuries.

State troopers shut down northbound lanes and diverted traffic on the Dan Ryan near 71st Street to investigate. All lanes were reopened at about 4:08 a.m.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: