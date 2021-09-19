CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were rushed to the hospital Sunday after a crash in the North Park community.
The crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and McCormick Road.
One man was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in, and a man and woman were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center – all in serious-to-critical condition, the Fire Department said. Another woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic in fair-to-serious condition.
Information from police was not immediately available.