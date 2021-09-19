DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were rushed to the hospital Sunday after a crash in the North Park community.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and McCormick Road.

One man was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in, and a man and woman were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center – all in serious-to-critical condition, the Fire Department said. Another woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic in fair-to-serious condition.

Information from police was not immediately available.

