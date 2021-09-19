Fields Takes Over For Injured Dalton, Bears Beat Bengals In Home OpenerJustin Fields played the second half after Andy Dalton exited with a knee injury against his former team, and the rookie quarterback used Chicago's stellar defensive performance to direct the Bears to a victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Wisdom Sets Cubs Rookie Record With 27th HR As Cubs Beat BrewersPatrick Wisdom set a Cubs rookie record with his 27th homer, hitting a three-run drive that capped a five-run comeback in the eighth inning and sent Chicago over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Abreu, White Sox Closer To AL Central Title As They Beat RangersJosé Abreu matched the major league RBI lead, Yasmani Grandal homered for the second game in a row and the Chicago White Sox moved closer to their first AL Central title since 2008 with a win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Cubs Lose And Brewers Clinch Playoff BerthManny Piña homered twice, Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also connected, and the Milwaukee Brewers clinched their fourth straight postseason berth with a victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.

Lance Lynn And White Sox Fall Short To Lynn's Former Team, Texas Rangers, With Tony La Russa Out On SuspensionDJ Peters' pinch-hit single drove home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, helping the Texas Rangers beat former teammate Lance Lynn and the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

White Sox Pitcher Mike Wright Suspended For Three Games, Manager Tony La Russa For One, After MLB Concludes Wright Threw At Angels' Shohei OhtaniChicago White Sox pitcher Mike Wright was suspended for three games and manager Tony La Russa for one on Saturday by Major League Baseball, which concluded Wright intentionally threw at the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani.