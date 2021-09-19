GARY, Ind. (CBS) — It was a mad dash to get horses out of a barn in Gary, Indiana Sunday after it was engulfed in flames.
The massive fire tore through the barn at the Quarter Circle JK Ranch.
There were early reports that people were trying to get horses and equipment out. One horse was seen on video outside on the grass as the fire destroyed the barn.
Neighbors said the ranch stabled multiple show horses.
It was unclear Sunday afternoon if any horses or people were injured or died in the fire.