By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday night, authorities said.READ MORE: Tow Truck Driver Shot And Killed In Englewood
Illinois State Police responded after the gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment. Authorities said the victim had serious injuries.READ MORE: 5 Wounded In South Austin Mass Shooting
State troopers shut down northbound lanes and diverted traffic on the Dan Ryan near 71st to investigate. All lanes were reopened at about 4:08 a.m.MORE NEWS: 15-Year-Old Among 2 Shot In West Englewood
Illinois State Police has responded to 172 expressway shootings since Jan. 1, 14 of which have been fatalities.