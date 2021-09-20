DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, CTA, Elderly Woman, Fatal Accident, train

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating an incident where an elderly woman was hit and killed by a train.

According to police, it happened in the 4600 block of North Kedzie around 8:46 a.m. Monday morning. A woman, 75, was hit by a CTA Brown Line train.  She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Area 5 Detectives are investigating.

READ MORE: Lightfoot Unveils $16.7 Billion Spending Plan For 2022, Using Federal Funds And Modest Property Tax Hike To Balance Budget

MORE NEWS: Cook County Unveils New Ad To Get More People Vaccinated

This is a developing story.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff