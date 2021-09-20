CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating an incident where an elderly woman was hit and killed by a train.
According to police, it happened in the 4600 block of North Kedzie around 8:46 a.m. Monday morning. A woman, 75, was hit by a CTA Brown Line train. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Area 5 Detectives are investigating.
[Service Disruption] Bwn Line svc has been temp suspended btwn Western and Kimball due to a medical emergency on the tracks at Kedzie Shuttle bused avail btwn Kimball and Western More: https://t.co/r5Y7c7HTjd
— cta (@cta) September 20, 2021
This is a developing story.