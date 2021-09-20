CHICAGO (CBS)— A man was carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square.
Police said a 27-year-old man was approached by three men after walking away from his vehicle in the 3200 block of West Diversey Avenue around 2 a.m.
One of the offenders displayed a gun and demanded the victim's car keys. When the victim refused, one of the offenders punched him in the face while another took the keys.
Police said the offenders took off in the 27-year-old’s silver Honda Accord.
The victim refused medical treatment.
No arrest have been made.