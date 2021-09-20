CHICAGO (CBS)– If you are looking for the best places to live in the U.S., you may want to check out these Indiana areas.
Carmel, Indiana was the No. 2 city listed in Money.com's 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022. The city of Carmel, in Hamilton County, was named for its economic opportunity, community celebrations and low unemployment rate.
Among the city's offerings, the website noted Carmel High School's girls' swim team has a streak of 35 consecutive state championships. This is the most of any team in any sport at any high school in the nation.
Chanhassen, Minnesota took the top spot for best place to live and Franklin Tennessee got third place.
Brownsburg, Indiana took 18th place. The town is known for its retail and hospitality opportunities as well as Brownsburg High School’s graduation rate of 99%.