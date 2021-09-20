DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The group Cats in Action is out and about in Chicago neighborhoods.

The organization’s goal is to feed and trap feral cats. The Wrightwood neighborhood on the northside of the city is where volunteers will be working.

Once the cats are checked out, they are neutered and returned to their neighborhoods.

It’s estimated there are upwards of 500,000 feral cats in Chicago. With this type of support, the hope is to tame the population and keep those on the street healthy.

