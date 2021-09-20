DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns to the forecast.

READ MORE: Mother Has Questions After Police Shoot, Kill Man They Say Was Wielding Knife In Englewood

Monday’s temperatures will be in the low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cold front moves in Monday night, with heavier rain arriving overnight into the morning.

A cool down takes effect Tuesday when temperatures drop to the 70s.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Rain Coming As Work Week Begins

Cool temperatures continue Wednesday for the first official day of fall.

Laura Bannon