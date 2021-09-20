CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns to the forecast.
READ MORE: Mother Has Questions After Police Shoot, Kill Man They Say Was Wielding Knife In Englewood
Off/on showers today but rain chances spike overnight tonight. Some strong storms possible across #Chicago. Gusty wind is the main threat. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fnJLB33GZEREAD MORE: Man Killed, 3 Women Injured After Shooting And Crash In West Chatham
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 20, 2021
Monday’s temperatures will be in the low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cold front moves in Monday night, with heavier rain arriving overnight into the morning.
A cool down takes effect Tuesday when temperatures drop to the 70s.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Rain Coming As Work Week Begins
Cool temperatures continue Wednesday for the first official day of fall.