CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County physicians want you to get the COVID vaccine.
The county is unveiling a new ad campaign to get people to get the shot.
The 30-second spot urges people to listen to their doctors and get vaccinated against COVID. They said they understand people had questions and concerns when the vaccines were first approved.READ MORE: 75-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed By CTA Train
For Dr. Pilar Guerrero, the decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine was easy. Listen as she shares her story and get your vaccine today. Visit https://t.co/0u6FpTaFWs for more information. pic.twitter.com/2oEIByZhRj
— Cook County Health (@CookCtyHealth) September 16, 2021