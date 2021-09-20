DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County physicians want you to get the COVID vaccine.

The county is unveiling a new ad campaign to get people to get the shot.

The 30-second spot urges people to listen to their doctors and get vaccinated against COVID. They said they understand people had questions and concerns when the vaccines were first approved.

