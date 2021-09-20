CHICAGO (CBS) — CVS is on a hiring spree, looking to fill 25,000 jobs nationwide – and Friday is the day to apply.
On Friday, CVS is holding a one-day virtual job fair. The drugstore giant is taking applications for retail, pharmacy, and nurse position.READ MORE: Extra-Alarm Fire Rages In Historic Pilsen Building
Minimum wage is $15 per hour.
If you want to apply, you can text CVS to the number 25000, or follow this link.READ MORE: Kids Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trials 'Safe' And Well Tolerated' By Participants
CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work.MORE NEWS: Elderly South Side Couple 'Thankful' Robbers With U-Haul Only Took A Purse
We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.