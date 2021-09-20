CHICAGO (CBS)– A man died and three women were injured late Sunday night after a deadly shooting led to a crash in the West Chatham neighborhood.
Police said a man was driving southbound on Vincennes, around 11:30 p.m., when shots were fired from a red van. The man was shot in the head, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Monday
His car crashed into a steel beam and ended up under a train viaduct.
Three women were in the car at the time of the crash.READ MORE: Mother Has Questions After Police Shoot, Kill Man They Say Was Wielding Knife In Englewood
Two of the victims suffered broken bones and the third woman suffered trauma to her body. Two of the victims are being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Rain Coming As Work Week Begins
No arrests have been made.