CHICAGO (CBS) — Three days after their first live concert in nearly two years in San Francisco, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Metallica is playing a surprise show at the Metro in Wrigleyville on Monday.
“THAT was way too much fun last week as we finally played in front of real live fans for the first time in over two years in our hometown of San Francisco. So why not do it again?? This time we’re in Chicago and we’ll be hitting the stage at the storied Metro on Clark Street tonight… our first time back there since 1983!!” the band announced on its website on Monday.READ MORE: City Council Approves Plan To Ease Zoning Rules For Marijuana Businesses, Open Up Sales In Most Of Downtown
@Metallica is playing Metro tonight. Stop everything you’re doing and head immediately to our box office.
•Proof of vaccination required
•Must be present to purchase a wristband
•One wristband per person
•$20 cash only pic.twitter.com/3oGkwmLhHt
— Metro (@MetroChicago) September 20, 2021READ MORE: Chicago Weather: 2 Waves Of Rain Coming
Wristbands for the concert are being sold for $20 only at the Metro box office, with a limit of one per person. The intimate music hall has a capacity of about 1,100.
Once they have their wristbands, fans can start lining up for the show at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the concert is slated to begin at 8:30 p.m.MORE NEWS: Lightfoot Unveils $16.7 Billion Spending Plan For 2022, Using Federal Funds And Modest Property Tax Hike To Balance Budget