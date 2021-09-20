CHICAGO (CBS) —Next month.

That’s how soon there could have a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11. On Monday, Pfizer said a lower dose of its vaccine is safe for that age group. CBS 2’s Chris Tye with a close look at the results, millions of parents have been waiting to hear.

“I think it’s just been a really wonderful privilege really to contribute in this way.”

Dr. Richard Chung is an adolescent medicine specialist at Duke Health in Durham, North Carolina. Chung’s youngest son, eight-year-old Joshua, took part in Pfizer’s now completed trials for children ages five to eleven years old.

“I think that everybody should get vaccinated so that things can return back to normal,” said Joshua.

Pfizer announced Monday the trials Joshua took part in showed the vaccine was “safe,” “well tolerated,” and resulted in “robust neutralizing antibody responses.” Those positive results mean Pfizer will now send this data to regulatory agencies around the world, including the FDA and European Medicines Agency, for approval.

“If the FDA looks at this data and feels confident that it demonstrates this vaccine is safe and effective for children five to 11, you could have a vaccine within a month to six weeks.”

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb is a member of Pfizer’s Board of Directors.

“Pfizer tested multiple doses to find the optimal dose that had the best compromise between reducing the number of vaccine related side effects while still providing efficacy that is on par with what we saw in 16-25 year olds,” Gottlieb said.

The vaccine has already been approved by the FDA for use in children 12 and up. Dr. Chung’s older son Caleb took part in those trials.

“I wanted to participate in the trial in order to help motivate other kids to get the vaccine,” Caleb said.

“I’m really proud of them,” said Dr. Chung. “And you know, seeing them kind of courageously take this step and to do so really enthusiastically has just been a remarkable experience, not just as a pediatrician, but certainly as a dad.”

One note: We do not know if eight-year-old Joshua received a placebo or the real vaccine. He said his side effects were not severe. It’s another hopeful sign, Pfizer said, the trial results in children under five could be available by the end of the year.