CHICAGO (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire broke out late Monday in a historic building in Pilsen.
The fire was raging at 5:40 p.m. at 1125 W. 18th St. The Fire Department called a 2-11 alarm for extra equipment and personnel.READ MORE: CVS Looking To Fill 25,000 Jobs Nationwide
Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the building. The Fire Department reported the blaze affected the top floor through the roof.
The Fire Department reported firefighters were ordered out, so that the fire had to be attacked from outside.
The building houses Vanessa’s Unisex hair salon in a ground floor storefront and residences above.
The building is part of the Pilsen Historic District. The City of Chicago reports local architect Anton C. Charvat designed the three-and-a-half story building for Bohemian Immigrant undertakers the Urban Brothers.
The Queen Anne-style building also features some Gothic Revival architectural details.READ MORE: Kids Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trials 'Safe' And Well Tolerated' By Participants
“Clad in light brown brick, the walk-up has an engaged corner tower, limestone beltcourses, Gothic windows in the corner façade of its storefront, and a limestone Gothic Revival style entryway with the word ‘Morticians’ inscribed over the door,” a Chicago landmark designation report reads. “Albert and John Urban worked in the 1902 building and lived in apartments above with their families. They rented the third unit to tenants.”
While the document dated the building to 1902, the Fire Department estimated it was built far longer ago – around 1880.
MORE NEWS: Elderly South Side Couple 'Thankful' Robbers With U-Haul Only Took A Purse
1125 west 18th is now a 2-11 alarm fire. Combination commercial residential built around 1880. Fire on top floor thru roof. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/vSvClVkpUP
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 20, 2021
There were no injuries reported in the fire.