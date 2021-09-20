CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire in the far south suburbs burned down a historic church on Sunday.
St. Paul Lutheran in Beecher caught fire around 1 p.m. Multiple fire department worked to put out the fire, but most of the building was lost.
The church was founded in Beecher back in 1865 and was featured in the Tom Hanks film, "Road to Perdition."
No injuries were reported.