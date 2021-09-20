CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help identifying a white pickup truck seen leaving the scene of a home in Hobart, Indiana, in connection with the death of a former attorney.
Hobart Police said 75-year-old William Enslen was found dead at his home in the 3600 block of West 61st Avenue on June 24, after officers responded to a call of a robbery and a man down.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Americans Get Another Relief Payment?
Surveillance images from the area showed a white pickup truck near his house when he arrived home from work that day around 3:15 p.m., according to police. The truck was seen leaving the home around 3:23 p.m.
Police released surveillance images of the truck on Monday, hoping to identify the owner. The truck appears to be a GMC or Chevrolet “stepside” pickup truck, possibly between the years of 1989 and 1998.READ MORE: City Council Approves Plan To Ease Zoning Rules For Marijuana Businesses, Open Up Sales In Most Of Downtown
“This is a unique truck, especially for the year and the style of the truck,” Hobart Police said in a Facebook post.
Anyone who recognizes the truck, or who might know the owner is asked to contact Hobart Police Detective Zachary Crawford at 219-942-4774 or by e-mail: zcrawford@cityofhobart.org; or Lieutenant Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or by e-mail: nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.MORE NEWS: Lightfoot Unveils $16.7 Billion Spending Plan For 2022, Using Federal Funds And Modest Property Tax Hike To Balance Budget
“Mr. Enslen was a well-known and well respected Attorney in Northwest Indiana, and we would like to bring closure and justice for Mr. Enslen, his family and friends. The death of Mr. Enslen has created an uneasy feeling with neighbors and residents who live near Mr. Enslen knowing that the person responsible for his death is still roaming around and hasn’t been identified,” police said in the Facebook post.