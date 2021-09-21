DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Abbott Labs, Coronavirus, COVID-19, COVID-19 Tests, Gurnee, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) — Abbott Labs is putting its Gurnee COVID test-manufacturing facility in Gurnee back online.

With that comes jobs.

Abbott opened the plant about a year ago and closed it in June.

At that time, 2,000 people worked at the plant.

Abbott says it plans to give priority to people who previously worked there.

More information careers at Abbott is available here.

