GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) — Abbott Labs is putting its Gurnee COVID test-manufacturing facility in Gurnee back online.
With that comes jobs.
Abbott opened the plant about a year ago and closed it in June.
At that time, 2,000 people worked at the plant.
Abbott says it plans to give priority to people who previously worked there.
More information careers at Abbott is available here.
CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work.
