DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bears, Chicago Bears, Roquan Smith, Taunting Penalties, Touchdown Ball

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was so excited about his first-ever NFL touchdown Sunday that he tossed the ball to a fan and regretted it.

But that fan, Courtney Fong, gave the ball back. In return, Fong got ack back a signed jersey, gloves, and a ball.

READ MORE: City Not Issuing Timely Speed Cam Warning Tickets, Costing Drivers: 'No Time For Me To Change My Behavior'

READ MORE: Brighton Park Man Was Fed Up With Speed Bump, So He Smashed It To Pieces, And Got A Ticket

Meanwhile, there was no excessive celebration on Smith’s touchdown, but taunting has been an area of emphasis for officials this season. There have already been 11 taunting penalties through two weeks, including two in the Bears’ win on Sunday.

It’s all fun and games until it’s 15 yards and a first down.

“Like dude, this is football. We put in all the hours of work. We practice all week; all the offseason conditioning, and we can’t celebrate for 20 seconds?” said Bears offensive lineman Jason Peters.

MORE NEWS: Plainfield Mother Is Keeping Her Special-Needs Son Home From School, With School Bus Driver Shortage Dragging Out Ride Four Hours

“It’s different – you’re going against your man, and when you get that victory, you want to celebrate a little bit. But you know, with this new rule, we’ve just got to remember to celebrate with each other; try not to make it too personal,” said Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff