Cubs Fall To Twins For Fifth Loss In Six GamesNick Gordon hit a two-run homer and two singles, Josh Donaldson and Max Kepler each had three hits and two RBIs, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Fan Returns Bears' Roquan Smith's Touchdown Ball, Gets Gifts In ReturnBears linebacker Roquan Smith was so excited about his first-ever NFL touchdown Sunday that he tossed the ball to a fan and regretted it.

White Sox Drop Second Straight To Tigers; Putting AL Central Clinch On HoldThe magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games.

White Sox Lose To Tigers, But Close In On Division CrownCarlos Rodón was pulled after a rocky third inning and the Chicago White Sox, closing in on the AL Central title, squandered a three-run lead in a loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

The Bears' Home Opener: The Good, The Bad, And The UglyCBS 2's Marshall Harris breaks down the good, the bad, and the ugly of the Bears' home opener, and their first win of the season, on Sunday.

Fields Takes Over For Injured Dalton, Bears Beat Bengals In Home OpenerJustin Fields played the second half after Andy Dalton exited with a knee injury against his former team, and the rookie quarterback used Chicago's stellar defensive performance to direct the Bears to a victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.