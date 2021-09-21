CHICAGO (CBS) — Another state and territory are now off Chicago’s travel advisory list.
California and Puerto Rico are now off the Chicago Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) list.READ MORE: Student And Staff Data From Area School District Were Dumped On The Dark Web, And Parents And Staffers Had No Clue
“The states on the Travel Advisory might change from week to week, but one thing that does not change is the fact that if you want to travel freely without needing to get tested or self-quarantine for a week, get vaccinated,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. “Being fully-vaccinated when you travel is like having a TSA pre-check – it’s not a free pass, and you still need to be careful and adhere to all the safety guidelines to keep yourself and others well, but it certainly makes everything easier and you’ll have less to worry about.”
California & Puerto Rico are now the only state and territory not on Chicago's COVID travel advisory, after staying below 15 new daily cases per 100k residents for 2 weeks. UNVAX'D TRAVELERS: follow the advisory for the 48 orange states & 3 territories, in line with the CDC. pic.twitter.com/8c6UMZpuGv
— Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) September 21, 2021READ MORE: Sundling Junior High, 17 Other Illinois Schools Win National Blue Ribbons
Public health officials urging unvaccinated people who travel out of state to quarantine for at least seven days upon returning to the city.
Last week, Connecticut and the District of Columbia, were taken off Chicago’s Travel Advisory list.MORE NEWS: Mayor Lori Lightfoot 'Disappointed' In CPS Struggles With COVID Testing, Contact Tracing