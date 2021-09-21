CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Housing Authority celebrated financial achievement with its recent graduating class.
Almost 140 people were enrolled in the Family Self Sufficiency program, which helps educate about money management.READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed During Home Invasion In South Shore
READ MORE: Driver Injured After SUV Crashes Into Currency Exchange In West Englewood
As attendees reach the goals they set for themselves, CHA rewards them with financial assistance.MORE NEWS: With Weddings And Events Starting To Rebound, In-Person Training Returning For Makeup Artists
About $800,000 was paid out to this year’s graduates. Some of the graduates bought homes, others opened their own businesses and some earned a degree.