By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Housing Authority

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Housing Authority celebrated financial achievement with its recent graduating class.

Almost 140 people were enrolled in the Family Self Sufficiency program, which helps educate about money management.

As attendees reach the goals they set for themselves, CHA rewards them with financial assistance.

About $800,000 was paid out to this year’s graduates. Some of the graduates bought homes, others opened their own businesses and some earned a degree.

