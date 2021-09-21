CHICAGO (CBS) — There will be a few sprinkles Tuesday evening with rain showers arriving overnight.
The low for Tuesday night is 58.READ MORE: Donald Greene Sr. Gets 2 Years In Prison For Scheme To Sell Diseased Body Parts In Brokering Scheme
Gusty north winds develop, building high waves.READ MORE: Benet Academy Decides To Hire Amanda Kammes As Lacrosse Coach After Rescinding Job Offer Because She Is Married To A Woman
Lakeshore flooding is likely Wednesday into Thursday.
Fall begins 2:21 p.m. Wednesday. It will be windy with lakeside rain showers Wednesday, and the high is 65.MORE NEWS: Boy, 15, Shot And Killed In West Chatham
On Thursday, there will also be a few showers and gusty winds, with a high of 66.