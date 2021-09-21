DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — There will be a few sprinkles Tuesday evening with rain showers arriving overnight.

The low for Tuesday night is 58.

Tonight: 09.21.21

Gusty north winds develop, building high waves.

Tomorrow: 09.21.21

Lakeshore flooding is likely Wednesday into Thursday.

Wind Gusts 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: 09.21.21

Lakeshore Flooding: 09.21.21

Fall begins 2:21 p.m. Wednesday. It will be windy with lakeside rain showers Wednesday, and the high is 65.

First Day Of Fall: 09.21.21

On Thursday, there will also be a few showers and gusty winds, with a high of 66.

7 Day Forecast: 09.21.21

