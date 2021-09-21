CHICAGO (CBS)– A cool down is in effect and showers continue.
Tuesday's temperatures are in the upper 60s with rain continuing through the morning commute. Showers linger for northwest Indiana by early afternoon.
Below average warmth in the 60s with scattered showers for the final days of summer. Conditions stay cool, rainy and windy through tomorrow. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vHHBIUrevE
We’ll feel some of the coolest temperatures since May on Wednesday with lake effect showers.
Conditions stay windy and cool with high wave action through Thursday.