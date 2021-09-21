DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cool down is in effect and showers continue.

Tuesday’s temperatures are in the upper 60s with rain continuing through the morning commute. Showers linger for northwest Indiana by early afternoon.

READ MORE: CTA Red Line Trains Running With Delays After Early Morning Power Outage

We’ll feel some of the coolest temperatures since May on Wednesday with lake effect showers.

MORE NEWS: Student And Staff Data From Area School District Were Dumped On The Dark Web, And Parents And Staffers Had No Clue

Conditions stay windy and cool with high wave action through Thursday.

Laura Bannon