CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys were shot and wounded Tuesday evening in Hyde Park, and one was left in critical condition.
At 6:30 p.m., the boys – ages 14 and 15 – were in a vehicle in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue when they were both shot.
The younger boy was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The older boy was shot in the head and was taken to Provident Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.
Late Tuesday, no one was in custody. Area One detectives were investigating.
This happened hours after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed near 83rd Street and Holland Road in West Chatham – blocks from Simeon Career Academy, where he was a high school sophomore.