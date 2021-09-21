CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced Tuesday that Sundling Junior High School in Palatine is one of 18 schools in Illinois to be awarded a National Blue Ribbon this year.
Cardona made the announcement during a return-to-school road trip this week, including three stops in Illinois on Tuesday.READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed During Home Invasion In South Shore; 4 People In Custody
“That’s a major, major, major honor. I’ve been in education over 20 years, that’s like the Oscars,” Cardona said. “I can’t think of a better way to start the school year off than with an award, and to be together in-person.”
National Blue Ribbons are awarded to schools to recognize their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Other winners this year in Illinois include:READ MORE: Jamar Jarvis Convicted In 2018 Carjacking Of Off-Duty CPD Officer In Edgewater
- Braeside Elementary School in Highland Park,
- Butler Junior High School in Oak Brook,
- Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein,
- Disney II Magnet High School in Chicago,
- Eldorado Middle School in Eldorado,
- Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale,
- Lake Forest High School in Lake Forest,
- Lincoln Middle School in Park Ridge,
- Maple School in Northbrook,
- Okawville Grade School in Okawville,
- Prince of Peace School in Lake Villa,
- Prospect Elementary School in Clarendon Hills,
- Prosser Career Academy High School in Chicago,
- Raccoon Consolidated School District 1 in Centralia,
- Taylorville Jr High School in Taylorville,
- Walter Payton College Prep High School in Chicago,
- and Westmont High School in Westmont.
Cardona dropped in on a few classes at Sundling to see how the return to in-person classes is going.
He watched students code, went to a class where the students were working on designs for tall towers, and even watched a musical performance by the school band.
Cardona also is scheduled to visit Chicago State University on Tuesday for a roundtable discussion on equity in education.
He’s also visiting a health center in Cicero where COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered.MORE NEWS: You Can Text 911 In Naperville If You Can't Talk
The secretary’s return to school tour makes stops in Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan later this week.