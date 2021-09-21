CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced Tuesday that Sundling Junior High School in Palatine is one of 18 schools in Illinois to be awarded a National Blue Ribbon this year.

Cardona made the announcement during a return-to-school road trip this week, including three stops in Illinois on Tuesday.

“That’s a major, major, major honor. I’ve been in education over 20 years, that’s like the Oscars,” Cardona said. “I can’t think of a better way to start the school year off than with an award, and to be together in-person.”

National Blue Ribbons are awarded to schools to recognize their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Other winners this year in Illinois include:

Braeside Elementary School in Highland Park,

Butler Junior High School in Oak Brook,

Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein,

Disney II Magnet High School in Chicago,

Eldorado Middle School in Eldorado,

Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale,

Lake Forest High School in Lake Forest,

Lincoln Middle School in Park Ridge,

Maple School in Northbrook,

Okawville Grade School in Okawville,

Prince of Peace School in Lake Villa,

Prospect Elementary School in Clarendon Hills,

Prosser Career Academy High School in Chicago,

Raccoon Consolidated School District 1 in Centralia,

Taylorville Jr High School in Taylorville,

Walter Payton College Prep High School in Chicago,

and Westmont High School in Westmont.

Cardona dropped in on a few classes at Sundling to see how the return to in-person classes is going.

He watched students code, went to a class where the students were working on designs for tall towers, and even watched a musical performance by the school band.

Cardona also is scheduled to visit Chicago State University on Tuesday for a roundtable discussion on equity in education.

He’s also visiting a health center in Cicero where COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered.

The secretary’s return to school tour makes stops in Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan later this week.