CHICAGO (CBS) — The holidays are fast approaching, and Macy’s is looking to hire 1,500 people in Illinois.

The jobs are for Macy’s, as well as Bloomingdales and Bluemercury stores, call centers, and distribution and fulfillment centers.

A national hiring event is coming up on Thursday at Macy’s Minooka fulfillment center.

Candidates are urged to apply online before the hiring event at macysjobs.com, bloomingdalesjobs.com, and bluemercury.com.

Nationwide, there are about 76,000 positions available – about 48,000 for the holiday season and the rest permanent full- and part-time opportunities.

“Macy’s, Inc. colleagues are the foundation of the best-in-class shopping experience that customers know and love from our brands, whether they’re shopping in store, online or on our mobile apps,” Danielle Kirgan, Macy’s, Inc. chief transformation and human resources officer. “We are proud to provide colleagues with ample opportunities and resources to grow in a dynamic, collaborative and inclusive environment during the holidays and every day of the year. Macy’s, Inc. offers competitive pay, flexible scheduling, optional overtime and additional incentives whether a colleague is joining our team to temporarily supplement their income and benefit from our merchandise discount or to help shape the future of an iconic retailer through a more permanent position.”

Macy’s noted that seasonal positions do not have to end after the holidays. Nearly a third of Macy’s nameplate store leadership started their careers at Macy’s during the holidays, the company said.

