White Sox Lose To Tigers, But Close In On Division CrownCarlos Rodón was pulled after a rocky third inning and the Chicago White Sox, closing in on the AL Central title, squandered a three-run lead in a loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

The Bears' Home Opener: The Good, The Bad, And The UglyCBS 2's Marshall Harris breaks down the good, the bad, and the ugly of the Bears' home opener, and their first win of the season, on Sunday.

Fields Takes Over For Injured Dalton, Bears Beat Bengals In Home OpenerJustin Fields played the second half after Andy Dalton exited with a knee injury against his former team, and the rookie quarterback used Chicago's stellar defensive performance to direct the Bears to a victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

DeShields Scores 30 As Sky Pull Away, Beat Indiana FeverDiamond DeShields scored a season-high 30 points and Chicago used a 14-4 run to pull away as the Sky beat the Indiana Fever on Sunday night in the regular-season finale.

Wisdom Sets Cubs Rookie Record With 27th HR As Cubs Beat BrewersPatrick Wisdom set a Cubs rookie record with his 27th homer, hitting a three-run drive that capped a five-run comeback in the eighth inning and sent Chicago over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Abreu, White Sox Closer To AL Central Title As They Beat RangersJosé Abreu matched the major league RBI lead, Yasmani Grandal homered for the second game in a row and the Chicago White Sox moved closer to their first AL Central title since 2008 with a win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.