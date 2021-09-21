CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot and killed during a home invasion in the South Shore neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Police said a 36-year-old man was found unresponsive on the living room floor of a residence in the 7500 block of South Saginaw Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Chicago police said the male victim was shot in the chest.
The shooting stemmed from a home invasion involving three masked men wearing black. According to police, one offender was wearing a backpack and had a gun.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The offenders fled on foot when officers arrived at the residence.