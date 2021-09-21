CHICAGO (CBS)– A search is underway for an 8-year-old girl, who was taken from her father.
Chicago police said Aubri Morgan was last seen Monday around 11 a.m. on the Near South Side at 1212 South Plymouth Court.
In early August, Aubri’s father was awarded sole custody and police now believe the little girl may be with her mother, Reshanna Jones.
They said Jones drives a grey Chevy Impala.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.
